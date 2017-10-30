What an ‘unsettled’ weather pattern means to you this week

You’ll probably hear this a lot over the next 5-6 days: ‘unsettled weather pattern’ bringing occasional chances of rain through the weekend.

What does that mean to you? It’s really a catch-all term for periods (days/weeks) in which no ‘major’ storm systems move in to bring big change; however, small and relatively weak systems (often called ‘disturbances’) high in the atmosphere cause periods of clouds, light rain, and a few spotty storms now and then.

In other words, ‘unsettled’ means ‘undecided.’ Strong cold fronts, tropical systems, etc. are relatively easy to see in terms of timing and impact. These weak disturbances are poorly observed and measured because they’re not based near the surface where we have greater data support; that means they can do tricky things.

This ‘unsettled’ pattern beginning on Wednesday lasting through the weekend brings a chance of a few showers almost each and every day. Will they be widespread and impactful? Probably not. Could they interfere with outdoor plans now and then – potentially even another wet Football Friday for some? That’s a possibility.

We’ll have to take the rain chances day-by-day until there’s a little more clarity. That just takes time; the closer we are to one, the better we can see how it will affect us.

-Jason

