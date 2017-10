Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Halloween is almost here and if you haven't got your little ones a costume yet, no need to worry!

Two Men and a Truck stopped by WHNT News 19 to help you make DIY box costumes with items that can be found around the home.

Marketing and Communication Director Lindsey Maurel shared a few easy designs to make the holiday a breeze.

Watch the video above to check out the fun options!