Strong storm system hits the Northeast

The remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe merged with a low pressure system moving off the east coast Sunday. The storm system strengthened rapidly as it moved up the coast, hitting the northeastern states the hardest Monday morning.

Winds up to 80+ mph hit the Northeast, leaving millions without power from Massachusetts to Maine Monday morning. Transportation was difficult, not only from debris and power outages, but also from flooding. Flood watches and advisories stretched across New England through Monday afternoon.

Weather conditions are now improving, but power may not be restored until later this week as crews work to clean up the roads and restore power lines.