Officials confirm one person has died in Limestone County house fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews from multiple departments in both Limestone and Madison Counties are working to contain a house fire on Berzett Road in Limestone County.

Officials have confirmed that a body was discovered in the debris of the residence.

The house was fully engulfed by fire and parts of it collapsed.

Fire crews are facing a challenging situation as Berzett is a rural road with no fire hydrants. Water trucks are being rotated and refilled in order to fight the flames.

The visible flames are out but firefighters are combing through to eliminate any remaining hot spots.

BREAKING: Human remains were found inside burned residence on Berzett Road. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 30, 2017

​