Nick Saban isn’t interested in College Football Playoff poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- Nick Saban responded exactly like you'd expect him to when asked about the upcoming release of the first College Football Playoff rankings.

"I could care less about the poll," Alabama's coach said. "What significance does a poll have right now? All we're talking about here is the challenge of our season and where we're going to be in the poll if we don't play well in the next four games, so I'm focusing on the next four games. I could care less about the poll."

The playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

To continue reading this story click here.