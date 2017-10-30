Neighbors skeptical that fatal shooting actually occurred on Joy Circle; police still search for shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are still investigating a shooting on Joy Circle over the weekend that led to the death of a 26-year-old man.

Residents say Joy Circle is usually a quiet neighborhood. Andre Cutler said most of the people are respectful and keep to themselves. Cutler was staying at his mother's house the night police found 26-year-old James Jones dead.

Neighbors said Jones was discovered lying in front of a driveway but found it odd that they didn't see any blood.

Cutler said he didn't hear any gunshots that night, so he doesn't think Jones was shot in the neighborhood. "On Saturday, I was sitting there watching the football game and I didn't really hear anything. I just looked out the window and saw a bunch of lights."

Huntsville Police said when they arrived at the scene Saturday night they found James Jones dead from a gunshot wound. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and not many details have been released.

Cutler said the shooting has his 71-year-old mother worried. "I think it's sad. To me personally, it's kind of ruining this neighborhood because this is a proud neighborhood."

Cutler feels that the neighborhood needs to know what happened Saturday night and hopes police will get a break in the case.

At this time, police have not arrested anyone in connection with the investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256)722-7100.