Mayor Battle launches new campaign to support the military

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With Veterans Day around the corner, the city of Huntsville is launching a new campaign to support current and former military. Huntsville Mayor, Tommy Battle announced the Show Your #RedWhiteBlueHSV campaign on Monday.

How will you show your #RedWhiteBlueHsv colors to celebrate #VeteransDay? Don't forget to use the hashtag on Twitter & Instagram. pic.twitter.com/WCCq6BkiSH — City of Huntsville (@huntsvillecity) October 30, 2017

From November 2nd-12th he is asking residents to wear red, white, and blue, or to fly the American flag to honor the veterans who bring so much to Huntsville. “They bring a discipline, they bring a workforce, they bring to us a group who gives back day after day after day,” Mayor Battle said. “Our veteran community is always out there doing something better for our community, ultimately they make our community a better place.”

Mayor Battle: "Fly the American Flag or don a patriotic pin. Help us honor our veterans & military service personnel." #RedWhiteBlueHsv pic.twitter.com/hBjISgGJTD — City of Huntsville (@huntsvillecity) October 30, 2017

While flying the American flag or wearing a patriotic pin may seem like a small way to honor those who gave so much, Vietnam veteran John Cooper says it means a lot.

“I guarantee you, every veteran or military guy that drives down the street and sees a flag at somebody’s house he sees the flag,” Cooper said. “He might not see anything else on that street, but he sees that flag.”

You can share pictures sporting your colors by using the hashtag #RedWhiteBlueHSV on social media.

The city will also be hanging flags in Big Spring Park, leading up to the annual Veterans Day parade November 11th.

@HsvPolice officer Lt. Jesse Sumlin joins Mayor Battle in #RedWhiteBlueHsv challenge through 11/12 to support veterans & U.S. military. pic.twitter.com/5Z2fIAq5kU — City of Huntsville (@huntsvillecity) October 30, 2017