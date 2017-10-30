× Joint land use study to develop ideas for best use of Redstone Arsenal land

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal is asking for your ideas on how to develop the land outside and around the base. There is a public meeting Monday night at 6 p.m. at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and your opinion is wanted.

Multiple municipalities that touch Redstone Arsenal are all participating in the joint land use study headed by the city of Huntsville. They have enlisted Matrix Design Group who specializes in protecting and growing the relationship between municipalities and military installations.

Redstone Arsenal shares its borders with Marshall County, Morgan County, Madison County, and the cities of Madison, Huntsville, and Triana. All of these neighbors are coming together to see how Redstone Arsenal land could better serve residents, both current and future.

The study is being paid by a federal grant worth $475,000 with the City of Huntsville leading the coalition.

The project is currently in the data gathering phase, which is where you come in. Officials want to know your wants and desires for the plots of land, as well as concerns.

“We’re looking at the areas around Zeirdt Road, around the Parkway. What’s happening on the Tennessee River, any areas that adjoin Redstone Arsenal,” explained Scott Erwin with the City of Huntsville Planning Department.

No idea is too big or too crazy.

The point of Monday’s meeting is to gather the input and then determine if it’s compatible with Redstone.

“We have testing ranges. Missiles and flyovers and just issues on and off the arsenal we need to be aware of. To make sure we don`t build something off the Arsenal that could be in the way of a flight path,” said Erwin.

The hope is this information will lead to a plan that will best serve all of the surrounding communities.