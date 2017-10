ATHENS, Ala. — A fire engulfed a gas pump and two trucks at Abby’s Mini Mart gas station on Nick Davis Rd. just before noon on Monday.

State fire marshals have been called to the scene to investigate the fire. The explosion from the fire knocked two men off their feet. Only one of the men was transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

