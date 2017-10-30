Don’t let your guard down – second severe weather season around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- November marks the start of the Valley's second severe weather season, and EMA officials encourage families to keep that in mind.

Last November, a tornado swept through DeKalb and Jackson Counties killing three people and injuring others. Parts of Ider and Rosalie were leveled after the storm. "We have April being the month with the most tornadoes, and then March is second, and then our third month with the most tornadoes is November," said Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett.

The cold temperatures right now make it easy to forget we're heading into a severe weather season. "Our second severe weather season starts the first of November and runs normally through the middle of December or toward the end of December," explained McBurnett.

So that's why emergency management officials say it's important to stay ready and aware, just like you would during the spring. "We need to stop and think that this is our second severe weather season and that we need to think about tornadoes and how fast the weather can change in north Alabama," McBurnett said. "Especially when we go through this transition period here in the fall of the year,"

Make sure your family has a plan and that you talk about that plan with each other. It's also a good idea to make sure you have your emergency kit ready to go. Know where your safe place is, at home, at work, and during your daily commute.

EMA officials say your emergency kit should have things like a blanket, a flashlight, fresh batteries, water, and a weather radio.