Community Free Dental Clinic offers free services for low-income Madison County residents

The Community Free Dental Clinic is one of the only organizations of its kind here in Madison County. The program provides free dental services to low-income, elderly and veterans living at or below the poverty level. Since opening the Whitesburg Drive clinic in 2013, records show they have treated over 3,500 patients.

Patients are seen by appointments only with the primary focus on those with broken, painful teeth and those with abscesses in need of antibiotics.

To qualify you must be an adult, age 19 and above, provide a picture ID, proof of residence in Madison County, have no dental insurance, and qualify as low-income (less than 150% of the poverty level).

If you would like additional information contact (256)489-1853 or visit their website here.