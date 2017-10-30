× Alabama safety Deionte Thompson indicted on assault charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT)- Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been indicted on a felony aggravated assault charge. Thompson and three other men are facing charges after a fight in Crystal Beach, Texas back in April that left 18-year-old Noah Frillou injured. During the fight, Thompson is accused of kicking Frillou in the head while he was down on the ground.

The redshirt sophomore has remained active with the team since the incident. He’s played in every game this season and has totaled 12 tackles both as a backup safety and on special teams.

“We are continuing to follow the progress of the legal proceedings in this matter,” Nick Saban said in a statement released on Monday. “We are not going to make any judgements until the process has been completed.”