× 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 72 E, down to one lane both directions

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Highway 72 east near Ryland Pike is down to one lane in both directions. An 18-wheeler overturned into the median, just before 3:00 a.m. The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews are still working to clear the area.

Be aware of delayed traffic and slow speeds as you head into work.

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray is on the scene and will provide traffic updates.