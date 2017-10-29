Week 9 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week nine of the high school football season!

5-DAR vs. Madison Academy - DAR trying to dig out of the hole, going to the air, but the pass is picked off by Madison Academy's Bronson Schad and he makes house calls. Schad returns it for the TD. 12 votes

4-Sardis vs. Randolph - Randolph driving. Graham Copeland on the play fake, rolls to his right and finds a wide open Brad Layton. No one within 10 yards of him, he strolls into the end zone for 6. 16 votes

3-Plainview vs. New Hope - Plainview's Phillip Dukes deep to Jonathan Dewolfe who makes a great catch in the back of the end zone. 22 votes

2-Florence vs. Hazel Green - Florence's Maurice Johnson hands to Jordan Sanders who flips it to Myles Gray. It's a reverse. Gray has blockers in front, 80 yards later that's a TD. 68 votes

1-Rogers vs. Wilson - Rogers' Marty Rogers launches it into the end zone where John Lucius comes down with it while keeping a foot in bounds. G​reat catch there. 409 votes