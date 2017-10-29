Veterans get in free to all Alabama State Parks starting Nov. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — To show appreciation for their service, Alabama State Parks is providing veterans with free admission to the parks that charge an entrance fee or day-use area fees. The program is called “Parks for Patriots” and will go into effect on November 1.

Alabama State Parks urges other park guests to offer donations to sponsor a veteran. “Your donation, combined with other sponsor contributions, will allow us to honor the men and women who have served our great country,” said a statement on Alabama State Parks’ website.

Veterans should ask to receive free admission to gated parks or day-use facilities. The Parks for Patriots program applies to entry fees only. Park concessions and other fee-based outdoor adventures within the parks are not covered by the program.