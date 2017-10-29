× Two men qualify to run in special election for House District 21 seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The special election to fill the seat formerly held by the late Jim Patterson has two candidates.

Democrat Terry Jones and Republican and longtime Huntsville city official Rex Reynolds will be on the ballot to fill the House District 21 seat. District 21 includes downtown Huntsville and parts of northeast Huntsville.

Jones, 62, ran against Patterson in 2014, he’s a former teacher. And Reynolds, 58, is a former Huntsville police chief.

The seat became vacant when Jim Patterson died from a heart attack on October 2.

Because each party had one candidate qualify, the general election will be moved from June 12 to March 27. With the earlier election date, the winner will assume the seat before the 2018 legislative session ends in April.