This astrophysicist is on the search for extraterrestrial life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We all know about the plans for NASA and the United States to go back to the moon and Mars. Turns out there are also some other big plans to find intelligent life in the universe.

It’s called “seti” (set-e), the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Astrophysicist Andrew Siemion was in Huntsville recently for the Tennessee Valley interstellar workshop. He says there’s a one hundred million dollar project involving some of the best equipment on earth to search for intelligent life in the universe. According to him, the chance at finding it has never been better.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Also according to Siemion, the fact that we've been looking for extraterrestrial life for over 60 years and haven't found anything...isn't discouraging.