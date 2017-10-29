× Jim McElwain reportedly out as Florida head football coach

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (AL.com) – Jim McElwain is out as head football coach at Florida, according to multiple reports.

Football Scoop first reported McElwain’s departure, while Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun reported that Gators players had been informed of the decision. Veteran Gainesville sports writer Pat Dooley reported that McElwain was meeting with his team early Sunday afternoon:

McElwain meeting with team. That's going to be an emotional one. — Pat Dooley (@pat_dooley) October 29, 2017

The Gators lost 42-7 to arch-rival Georgia on Saturday to fall to 3-4 this season, but McElwain’s departure was apparently about more than on-field results. The third-year coach had been engulfed in controversy all week, beginning Monday when he claimed he, his family and players had received death threats regarding the team’s play.

