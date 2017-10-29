It’s National Cat Day! 🐱
National Cat Day is observed each year on October 29th.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, this day was founded to help the public recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued. The day also encourages cat lovers to celebrate the cats in their lives for the unconditional love and companionship that they give.
How to observe
Here are 20 ways to celebrate National Cat Day!
- Adopt a cat from your local shelter or cat rescue.
- Make a commitment to your cat’s health and buy all natural products from food to litter
- Donate blankets, food, and toys to animal welfare organizations
- Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to play with some cats available for adoption, clean cages and litter boxes or anything else they need help with
- Write your Congressman and ask that he/she support the ban of kitten mills and gas chambers in your state
- Bake some cat-shaped cookies, and bake some tuna cookies for your cat
- Have a safety check of your home to make sure it’s safe for your new cat
- Spend the day taking photos of your cat and posting them on our Facebook page
- Buy an official National Cat Day Tee here and sport it proudly!
- Assist an ill or elderly neighbor by cleaning their cat’s litter box and playing with their cat
- Commission a custom portrait painted of your cat
- Buy your cat a fun new toy….condo, bed or treats!
- Give your cat some fun exercise by putting up some walls shelves specifically for him/her
- Make a window perch for your cat to lay in the sun
- Brush your cat to eliminate excess fur and hairballs
- Give your cat a calming massage
- Paint your face, wear kitty ears or dress in cat-related fashion
- Buy your cat a collar and tag with your name and number, just in case they get outside and happen to become lost
- Hire a professional pet photographer for a fun photo shoot
- Have a National Cat Day party and invite all your friends and their cats!
History
This day is sponsored by the Animal Miracle Foundation and was created in 2005 by Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige. This day has helped save the lives of one million cats.