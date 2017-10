It’s National Cat Day! 🐱

National Cat Day is observedĀ each year on October 29th.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, this day was founded to help the public recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued. Ā The day also encourages cat lovers to celebrate the cats in their lives for the unconditional love and companionship that they give.

How to observeĀ

Here are 20 ways to celebrate National Cat Day!