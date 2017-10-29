× Hartselle couple turn their home into non-profit B&B for veterans, pastors, and missionaries

HARTSELLE, Ala. –Twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide, and 17 of 22 never seek counseling. A veteran himself, those statistics shocked Larry Thrasher. He decided to do something about it.

“I thought, we’ve got to do something about this. It’s not just talk about, action has to take place. So I guess the Lord put it on my heart to do something,” he explained, as we sat in his Hartselle home and talked. “But I can’t do it by myself. It’s something bigger than me, it’s something bigger than my wife, so it’s going to take a lot of folks helping.”

Larry and his wife Pat are turning their house into a non-profit bed and breakfast for veterans, pastors, and missionaries. The name of the B&B sums up what they want to give their guests.

“Here at the Peace in the Country Inn, we want the veterans to come out and experiment with the innovative therapy that we’re going to implement, and let them enjoy peace again,” said Larry.

For Pat Thrasher, this is a dream 15 years in the making, and she’s finally seeing it come together. The seed was first planted all the way back in 2002.

“That’s what it’s for, just for them to get away. Pastors and missionaries don’t get any time for themselves, they’re always serving everybody else, and the veterans, it’s more physical,” Pat said.

Already there has been an outpouring of support from other veterans. On Sunday morning, many were gathered in the Thrasher’s living room for a taste of what’s to come. “Inside here it’s going to be mostly showing them how much they’re loved, how much they’re appreciated,” explained Pat. “Serving those who have served others, for God and country. That’s our motto.”

Peace in the Country Inn will host an open house on November 12th from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. for anyone who would like to see their vision, and partner alongside them. For more information on the B&B, how you can donate, and any other details, you can visit their website here.