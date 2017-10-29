Frost Advisory In Effect Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley through 8AM Sunday morning. We still have scattered clouds and a slight breeze, so this should keep thick/widespread frost from occurring, but light frost is still likely across many communities. Temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark through sunrise.

Any frosts that develops won’t last long after the sunrise. Frost will likely melt away by 9AM.

The full advisory from the NWS is below: