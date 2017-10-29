Frost Advisory In Effect Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley through 8AM Sunday morning. We still have scattered clouds and a slight breeze, so this should keep thick/widespread frost from occurring, but light frost is still likely across many communities. Temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark through sunrise.
Any frosts that develops won’t last long after the sunrise. Frost will likely melt away by 9AM.
The full advisory from the NWS is below:
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
217 AM CDT Sun Oct 29 2017
Limestone-Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-
Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville,
Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville,
Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd,
Estill Springs, and Cowan
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost
Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT
Monday.
* AREAS AFFECTED…All of north Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.
* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures will fall to between 31 and 35
degrees. These temperatures, along with a clear sky and light
wind will be favorable for the frost development.
* IMPACTS…The frost will damage or kill sensitive outdoor
vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.