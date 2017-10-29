A steady warm up starts Monday

It has been a weekend of unseasonably cool air. High temperatures Saturday only made it to 50° in Hunstville, which is the same as average high temperatures in January! Sunday won’t bring a big change; highs will make it into the mid 50s with a breezy north wind.

The polar air will move back up to the north by Monday afternoon, as a ridge from the southwest takes over. The southerly flow will help boost temperature back to seasonal averages.

Halloween afternoon should be comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. You’ll still want to grab a coat if you’re going to be out late trick-or-treating though. Temperatures will slip back into the 50s shortly after the sunsets.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the end of the week, even making it into the low 70s by next weekend.

Average high temperatures this time of year are in the upper 60s. So we’ll start the week below average Sunday, then warm up above average by the end of the week! Remember that big swings in our weather are not uncommon this time of year. In fact, our average first freeze occurs in late October.

Unsettled weather by week’s end: The warm up comes with a cost though: rain and storm chances will return from Wednesday through Saturday. The jet stream will bring a series of disturbances through the Tennessee Valley, while the southerly flow continues to push up warm, moist air. Expect isolated storm chances each day at the end of the week.