1 dead after drowning in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. – Emergency crews were called out to a pond off Burnwell Road in Harvest around 5 p.m. on Sunday for a possible drowning.

Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill says two people were on a small boat in the middle of a pond working on a piece of equipment when the boat began to fill up with water.

The two individuals aboard jumped out of the boat to try to get to safety.

Only one of the individuals was able to make it to land.

A witness jumped into the pond to try to help save the other person, but was unable to.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene and were able to locate the body an hour and a half after the incident.

His identity has not been revealed as next of kin is still being notified. However, we do know it was a 40-year-old male.

Stick with WHNT News 19 as we work to gather more information.