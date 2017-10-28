Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthens, becomes Tropical Storm Philippe

Tropical Depression Eighteen continued to strengthen Saturday afternoon and became Tropical Storm Philippe Saturday evening.

Philippe is the sixteenth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Philippe Intermediate Advisory Number 5A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182017

800 PM EDT Sat Oct 28 2017

…PHILIPPE MOVING OVER THE STRAITS OF FLORIDA…

…HEAVY RAINS OCCURRING OVER CENTRAL CUBA AND SPREADING

NORTHWARD ACROSS THE FLORIDA KEYS AND SOUTH FLORIDA…

SUMMARY OF 800 PM EDT…0000 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…23.7N 82.5W

ABOUT 50 MI…80 KM N OF HAVANA CUBA

ABOUT 75 MI…120 KM SW OF KEY WEST FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 5 DEGREES AT 28 MPH…45 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1002 MB…29.59 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la

Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara

* Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Craig Key to Golden Beach

* Central Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning mean

s that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the

next 12-18 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.

Interests in the Cayman Islands should monitor the progress of this

system.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States,

including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office. For storm information specific to your area outside the

United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was

located by surface observations, radar data, and satellite images

near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 82.5 West. Philippe is moving

toward the north near 28 mph (45 km/h). A turn toward the northeast

is expected during the next several hours, followed by a faster

motion toward the northeast on Sunday and Monday. On the forecast

track, the center of Philippe will move through the Straits of

Florida this evening, and move across the Florida Keys or the

southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight, and across the

northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)

mainly to the east and southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations

is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Philippe is expected to produce the following rainfall

totals:

The Cayman Islands, western and central Cuba, northern Bahamas:

4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches through

Sunday. These rainfall amounts may produce life threatening flash

floods and mudslides.

South Florida, including the Keys: 2 to 4 inches with isolated

maximum totals of 6 inches through Sunday. These rainfall totals

may produce flash flooding, especially in urbanized areas.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are likely occurring in the

warning area across Cuba. Tropical storm conditions are expected to

occur in the warning area later tonight across the northwestern

Bahamas. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the upper

Florida Keys and southeast Florida overnight, and in the central

Bahamas by Sunday morning.

TORNADOES: A couple of brief tornadoes are possible across portions

of South Florida and the Florida Keys this evening.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM EDT.

Forecaster Beven