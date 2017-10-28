Tropical Depression Eighteen Develops Saturday Morning

A tropical wave in the northern Caribbean has developed into Tropical Depression 18. The system will likely continue to strengthen and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Saturday Evening. The next tropical storm will be named Philippe.

Tropical Depression 18 will track to the north/northeast, putting Cuba and South Florida in line to be hit by heavy winds and high rain. Southern Florida and the Bahamas could receieve up to 4+ inches of rain through Sunday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cuba’s southern and northern coasts. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for southern Florida.

The latest discussion from the National Hurricane Center is below: