Madison Academy was at DAR this week and it didn't take long for the Mustangs to run away with this one. The Patriots tried to keep up, but Madison Academy just roller skated through the buffalo herd winning 51-6.

Sardis at Randolph this week. The Raiders worked towards the hope of hosting a playoff game for the first time in school history, but it just wasn't meant to be. The Panthers and Raiders played a great game, but it was Sardis coming out on top winning 28-20.