× Local Killen Resident Confused by Complicated Scam Call

Recently, a Killen, Alabama resident was the target of a convoluted scheme attempting to obtain her debit card number. The consumer was contacted by someone claiming to be with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The scammer was calling to inform her that there was someone trying to use her debit card. The caller then stated he was with her bank, but did not state the name of the bank, and went on to ask if she ever used bank drafts. He then asked the consumer to add up all her bills and money needed for the next month and send him a bank draft for the amount needed where he would then place the money into a “safe” account. The account would only be available to her once it was set up.

Thankfully, the consumer realized that the caller’s story was not adding up and began to press the caller for answers. The scammer then switched his position and claimed he was with Equifax. Since the caller switched stories in the middle of the call, it became very clear to the consumer that he was not with the FDIC, Equifax, or the consumer’s bank.

When receiving a suspicious phone call, it is important to ask the caller to identify what company they’re with and the nature of their call. Best practice: If a caller makes an unsolicited request for personal, credit card, or bank information, state that you do not give our private information or make purchases over the telephone. During the conversation, be aware of any contradictory statements that are not consistent with why the person claimed to be calling. If you are ever unsure, we advise that you hang up and contact the Better Business Bureau. This will eliminate the possibility of giving any sensitive information to a scammer.

Source: BBB of North Alabama

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org/northern-alabama/