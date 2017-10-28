Alabama A&M take on Alabama State in 76th Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama A&M Bulldogs face off against the Alabama State Hornets in the 76th Magic City Classic Saturday.

In the first quarter, A&M quarterback Damian May throws an interception that is returned for a touchdown. End of the first quarter ASU leads A&M 7-0.

Bulldogs head coach James Spady is 2-1 in the Classic. A&M is 3-1 in the season in SWAC play tied with Alcorn State for first place in the SWAC East.

Alabama State has one win on the year and is playing under interim head coach Donald Hill-Eley.