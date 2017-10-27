Whiplash Weather: rain moves in, temperatures take a nose-dive

It’s hard to believe a day as beautiful as this one will turn into such a wet, cold night. Hard to believe doesn’t mean it’s not happening, though! A strong cold front moving into Northwest Alabama this evening crosses the entire Tennessee Valley region tonight bringing steady and occasionally heavy rainfall and a very sharp chill down.

Football Friday games played west of the Huntsville area will get the rain and colder air first; it stays breezy and warm with only a few showers east of the Huntsville area into Northeast Alabama this evening.

Weekend Specifics: This strong cold front leads the coldest air of the season so far into the Tennessee Valley this weekend. A cold north wind, clouds, and some leftover showers through midday Saturday will make it feel like January around here! Expect an ‘official’ afternoon high temperature in the Huntsville area around 50ºF; however, (and this is a BIG however) most communities drop into the 40s early in the morning and stay there all day with a ‘feels like’ temp in the upper 30s/lower 40s all day long.

Rain ends in The Shoals around sunrise. Huntsville’s last raindrops fall between 7 AM and 10 AM, but light showers and drizzle likely linger around DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, Etowah and Cherokee Counties through at least 1 PM Saturday.

It gets very cold by Sunday morning; a light breeze may prevent widespread frost, but many communities around here will see the first ‘freeze’ of the season as temperatures drop below 32ºF for a couple of hours. Sunday afternoon looks sunny, chilly and dry with a breeze around 10 miles per hour form the northwest. Another freeze looks more likely Sunday night into Monday morning, and a lighter wind means more thick frost is expected!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt