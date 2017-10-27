× Uber to begin operations at Huntsville International Airport ✈️

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting Monday, passengers at Huntsville International Airport will have an additional option for ground transportation. Ride-sharing company Uber has been given the go-ahead to operate at the airport.

Airport officials made the announcement Friday.

“We are pleased to have Uber join Lyft as our newest ground transportation company at Huntsville International Airport,” said Rick Tucker, Executive Director of the Port of Huntsville. “Our goal was to craft an agreement with Uber that would bring a new transportation solution while also meeting the needs of our existing ground transportation providers.”

To date, the app-based service is available at 300 plus airports on sin continents. The airport has a designated ride-share pick-up area for passengers that would like to use the service. This area will be alongside the hotel shuttles in front of baggage claim.

“Uber is proud to connect travelers with safe, reliable, and affordable rides to and from Huntsville International Airport,” said Uber Alabama General Manager Kasra Moshkani. “Whether you’re leaving for an early morning business trip or returning from a family vacation, simply open the Uber app, tap a button, and get a reliable ride in minutes.”

If you have not yet signed up for Uber, you may do so on their website. They are offering a free ride to new users when the promo code HIFREERIDE is used. U.S. only. Valid for first ride up to $15 USD. Expires 2/1/20.