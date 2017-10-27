Rogers vs Wilson; Plainview vs New Hope; Lexington vs West Morgan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no such thing as region championship games in high school football, but sometimes we're lucky enough for it to work out that way.

The Pirates are undefeated this year, but so is Wilson, and wouldn't you know the two teams matchup in the final week of region play. The Warriors at home trying to unseat the defending champs, but it's the Pirates winning their 2nd straight region title beating Wilson 23-7.

Plainview already has the region crown, taking on the New Hope Indians this week. Indians trying to snap a 5 game skid but just couldn't get it in the end zone. The Bears go undefeated in region play winning 36-3.

West Morgan hosted Lexington this week, The Rebels needed a win to force a three-way tie and a headache at the top of class 3-A Region 8. The Golden Bears started strong, but West Morgan went on to win 31-21.

So it looks like it's going to come down to next week to decide the winner of 3-A Region 8.