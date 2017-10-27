× One person killed in early morning shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street southeast.

Emergency crews arrived to find one person who had been shot and killed on the front porch of the home. Investigators are trying to figure out what let up to the shooting, and they’re also searching for the person responsible.

This will be the 5th murder in the city of Decatur this year.

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray is on the scene and will provide updates to the breaking story.