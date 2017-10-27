× Meridianville murder suspect pleads guilty to shootout with Michigan police

A Madison County man wanted for the murder of his mother pleaded guilty to felony charges in Michigan.

According to our news partners at AL.com, 23-year-old Landon Harbin pleaded guilty to three felony charges in connection with a shootout involving police officers in Van Buren, Michigan.

Harbin is set to be sentenced next month and could be facing up to life in prison.

Madison County authorities continue to work to extradite Harbin back to Alabama to face charges in the September shooting death of his mother, Jana Harbin.