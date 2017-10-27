× Local dentists offer free dental day in Muscle Shoals to honor veterans

MUSCLE, SHOALS, Ala. – A local dentistry office is giving back to those who have given so much for our country. In honor of Veterans Day, Ryerson & Associates, DMD on East Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals, is offering free dental work to veterans.

On November 10, Dr. James Ryerson and Dr. Derek Weigand are providing a free cleaning, filling, or extraction to those who served. There is no appointment needed, but it is first come, first serve.

They are doing one procedure per patient and providing a DD214, Military ID or NGB23 is required.