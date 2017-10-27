Huntsville vs Gadsden City; Bob Jones vs Buckhorn; Hewitt Trussville vs James Clemens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville at Gadsden City, the winner gets a spot in the postseason, the loser goes home. The Panthers trying to end a three-year playoff drought.

Things couldn't have started off worse for Huntsville, but they battled back to make this a game! The Panthers win 38-35 the final score, Huntsville is heading back to the postseason.

Bob Jones rounding out region play with a visit to Buckhorn. The Patriots already guaranteed a home playoff game, the Bucks are out of postseason contention. The Pats did big damage in the air but the Bucks kept fighting. In the end, it just wasn't enough, Bob Jones ran away from the Bucks, winning 48-20.

James Clemens ended region play this week against Hewitt Trussville, who already have the 7-A Region 4 title locked down. The Huskies made it a tough night for the Jets, coming out on top 32-27.