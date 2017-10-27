Federal judge rules 2 Alabama abortion laws unconstitutional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A judge has blocked the state of Alabama from enforcing two abortion laws. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled Thursday that the newly adopted laws are unconstitutional.

The first is a law that would take away the state's ability to license an abortion clinic within 2,000 feet of a K-8 public school. The law was initially scheduled to take effect Aug. 1 of this year.

"That was aimed specifically at the Huntsville clinic, but it also affected the Tuscaloosa clinic. And between the two of those clinics, they perform 72 percent of the abortions in Alabama. So had this law been upheld it would've been devastating for women," Executive Director of ACLU of Alabama Randall Marshall explained.

It would have closed down two of Alabama's five abortion clinics, including the Women's Center in Huntsville.

"The second is what we call a methods ban that prohibited the most common procedure for abortions after 15 weeks. So, both of those are now struck down, and the state is permanently enjoined from enforcing them in the state of Alabama," said Marshall.

Marshall said the ruling comes as no surprise. Critics of abortion like Reverend James Henderson agree.

"Well, of course, we aren't happy about it, but it was expected, and we have planned for this eventuality, and now we are on to the next step with the appeal," said Henderson.

Henderson believes it will eventually play out the way he hopes.

"We knew it was stuck in Judge Thompson's court, but we are happy to have seen it stuck there. Because the longer it stays in the appeal process, the more time we have for the President to appoint new conservative pro-life justices to the supreme court," said Henderson.

However, Marshall doesn't think that will matter. Both men agree that the fight is long from finished.