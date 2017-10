Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Emergency crews were called to the Seven Pines apartment complex this morning after a woman says a car hit her front door, making it impossible for her to get out.

Firefighters with Huntsville Fire and Rescue arrived to find damage done to a lower level apartment with a woman stuck inside. The car that hit the building was gone.

Emergency crews managed to get the woman out of the apartment. She wasn't hurt in the incident.