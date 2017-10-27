Authorities search for missing Jackson County woman who might be in danger

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who could possibly be in danger.

Authorities say that 26-year-old Amanda Leann Wilson was last seen in Scottsboro on October 17.

Wilson’s father confirmed that he spoke with his daughter on the phone on October 16, but that was the last day the family had any contact with her.

Authorities believe Wilson could possibly be in DeKalb County in the Valley Head area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Amanda Wilson, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256)574-2610.