Athens vs Austin; Florence vs Hazel Green; Decatur vs Muscle Shoals

It's the final week of region play, championships were won and playoff spots were decided. But for some schools like Austin, the top-ranked team in Class 6-A, they already had the region title all locked up. The Black Bears still finished up league play against Athens.

Congressman Mo Brooks was on hand to do the coin toss at Ogle Stadium. Luck was in their favor, Austin stays undefeated tonight winning big 69-28 against the Golden Eagles.

Florence and Hazel Green were both in the mix for the 4th and final playoff berth in the region. A simple win and in for the Falcons, the Trojans need a win and help. Both teams playing like they have a lot on the line, but it's Florence winning its way into the playoffs 49-27.

Muscle Shoals played host to Decatur on a wet field. The Trojans already guaranteed the 2nd seed and a home playoff game. This week the Raiders couldn't move the chains, Muscle Shoals pulled away winning 55-12.