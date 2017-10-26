× The Bridgeport Depot Museum celebrates 100 years this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. – Bridgeport created the depot one hundred years ago. “It was built because we had a major railroad going through here. It was a passenger and freight support for North Alabama,” says Chris Gunter, the depot’s director.

This railroad system dates way before the depot, serving as an important part of the Civil War. “It was a vital waterway and railroad to the Union Army in Chattanooga,” explains Gunter. In 1999, the railroad stopped serving as a passenger railroad. “The railroad gave the museum to the city of Bridgeport, well the building for the museum to the city of Bridgeport.”

Today it stands as a historical site for different artifacts from all around the city. It was important for the museum to celebrate the 100 years of cultural experiences its served the community. “People are very much interested in what happened during the Civil War. There are many historians who come here because this area is rich in Civil War sites,” says Gunter.

On Saturday, October 28th, they’re asking everyone to come visit the Bridgeport Depot Museum and help them celebrate the 100 year anniversary. “We will take that tour around Battery Hill. We’ll take a tour to the walking bridge.”

Guest speakers will be present to help educate on the history of the site, along with different events and activities for the entire family. All events will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.