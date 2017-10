× Shooting investigation underway on UAH campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the UAH campus.

Authorities confirm that a victim was found shot in a vehicle near Charger Way and John Wright Drive.

Rescue crews are working to transport the victim to the hospital.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information, refresh for updates.

HPD is on scene of a UAH shooting investigation. @whnt pic.twitter.com/vE04uatKGp — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) October 26, 2017