Scottsboro Police take 2 into custody after chase that ended in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A High Speed Chase that started in Scottsboro ended in Madison County this morning.

Scottsboro Police tried to pull a truck over on Highway 72 around 3:45 Thursday morning, but the driver took off. Police tell us speeds reached 100 mph during the chase through Jackson County.

Deputies with Jackson County warned Madison County Deputies of the chase, which allowed them to prepare spike strips. The driver stopped just west of Gurley.

Police handcuffed both the driver and passenger of the truck. At this time, we don’t know what started the chase, but we understand the driver is looking at a list of charges.