Rogersville woman’s murder remains unsolved

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – It’s been two years since a Rogersville woman was found murdered in her apartment. The crime remains unsolved to this point, but investigators are hopeful they can bring someone to justice.

It was in October of 2015 when Connie Ridgeway was found dead inside her Meadowlands apartment in Rogersville.

To date, several interviews have been conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, but no arrests.

Friends of Ridgeway left a memorial up outside of her apartment for several weeks.

Sources familiar with the case say they have had persons of interest, but no hard evidence.

The state forensics office has tested items which came out of the apartment and results are beginning to come in. Information about what the testing has found is not being released.

Family members are hopeful someone will come forward with information which can help investigators make an arrest.

In this week’s most wanted the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office is searching for Jason Robert Fulks. For two months, authorities have been trying to serve a bench warrant on Fulks for failure to abide by a judge’s order. His last known address was in the Killen area.

Help law enforcement bring these people to justice. Your calls and text messages are anonymous and worth a cash reward.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text, send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information in the message. Make sure to reference which case you are texting operators about.