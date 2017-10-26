× Morgan County business shut down temporarily, accused of running illegal gambling operations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday operations at River City Entertainment in Morgan County have been suspended pending the resolution of a case filed earlier this month. Marshall and Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson jointly filed a case to stop the operation of electronic gaming machines at the facility.

The court specifically ordered that the:

“Defendant, River City Entertainment, and its officers, directors, agents, employees, representatives, servants and any other individual, firm, partnership or corporation participating or acting in concert with them…are temporarily RESTRAINED, ENJOINED AND PROHIBITED from operating for public use the electronic gaming machines located at 1804 Highway 231, Lacey Springs, Alabama.”

This is the first case that has been set for a hearing on the State’s requested injunctive relief.

“This is the first step forward in our continued efforts to curtail illegal gambling activity in Alabama,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “The next step in this case is to push forward at trial before the Circuit Court of Morgan County and present the findings of our investigation in that public forum. We are confident that our prosecution of this case will shed the light on the illegal activities at River City Entertainment and prove the claims we made in our complaint. My office will continue to work diligently with the District Attorney and Sheriff of Morgan County to make sure that the laws of our state are followed.”

