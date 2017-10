MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man wanted in connection to a shots fired investigation is in custody as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to law enforcement officers Shannon Ditto is accused of shooting at his brother during an argument at a home on Hwy 231, north of Arab on Thursday morning. Authorities say that no one was hurt during the incident.

Shannon Ditto is now charged with attempted murder.