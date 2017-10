MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department is currently searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Jeremiah Soos is described as being 5’8” tall, weighing 200 lbs, with dark colored eyes and black hair. It is unknown what clothing Jeremiah was wearing when he left. Jeremiah has connections in the Madison County area and possibly Georgia.

If you have any information as to his location, please contact the Madison Police Department at (256)772-6274.