Local teacher honored during annual Von Braun Memorial dinner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A local teacher was recognized for her innovative teaching practices Thursday night during the 29th annual Dr. Wernher von Braun Memorial Dinner.

Tammy Thorpe has been a math and science teacher for 28 years, most recently in Madison. Since 2005, Thorpe has actively used the Alabama Math and Science Technology Initiative (AMSTI) program in her classroom as a basis of tools for STEM education activities.

On Thursday night, Thorpe received the Educator of the Year award. During her acceptance speech, she expressed how deeply humbling it felt to receive the award.

“To be chosen teacher of the year in an area that’s just full of talented and dedicated teachers is extremely humbling. There are so many teachers and administrators that I have met along the way that have made me who I am today. And actually, this should be our award instead of just my award,” said Thorpe.

Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, was the guest speaker for the evening.