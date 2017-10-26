Lee defensive end Malik Langham’s journey from the hardwood to the gridiron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Lee defensive end Malik Langham stands at 6'6, 263 pounds, and is force to be reckoned with for the Generals. But rewind back to freshman year, and you couldn't find Langham wreaking havoc on the football field. "Basketball was my first love," Langham told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebuam. "I decided to focus on it my freshman year, and I didn't really like football then."

It wasn't until midway through his sophomore season that Malik made the transition from the hardwood to the gridiron, but what a move it was. Now a senior, he's a 3-star prospect, and one of the top recruits for the class of 2018 in the state of Alabama. "I think I've grown in all aspect of my game. First coming out and playing football for fun, just trying it out," Langham said. "It's just now taking it as serious as I do now."

Langham has a laundry list of college offers, but he has narrowed the list down to a top five. Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Washington.