Law enforcement ask you to participate in upcoming prescription drug take-back to help combat opioid epidemic

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — If you have unused or unwanted prescription drugs, Madison County authorities will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to participate in Operation Take-Back this Saturday, October 28.

The initiative is part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a bi-annual event giving Americans a convenient and anonymous way to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be offering an opportunity to bring in your prescription pills and patches to the CVS located at 12275 Highway 231-431 in Meridianville. Liquids, needles or sharp objects will not be accepted.

“Last April, Alabamians turned in more 6,200 pounds of prescription drugs at more than 70 sites operated by the DEA and our state and local law enforcement partners,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Hamilton. “We hope that this Take-Back will be just as successful and will help rid our community of these deadly drugs.”

Over the past 13 years, the DEA has been able to collect more than 8.1 million pounds of pills nationwide. The U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said the opioid crisis has highlighted the importance of safe disposal of prescription drugs to prevent abuse and misuse.

“The number of individuals whose path to addiction began with prescription pills is staggering. Today, the president formally recognized what he and so many others have known for too long…that this country’s abuse and addiction to opioids is a public health emergency,” Town added.

To find the other 30 sites with collection times in the northern Alabama you can go to the Take-Back Day website.