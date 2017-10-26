KidCam! Visiting the Kindergarteners at Collinsville School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That sound you hear is the excitement of the Collinsville Kindergarten class learning about weather!

I took a trip out to visit them, and we talked about the different seasons and the type of weather that happens during autumn, fall, winter and spring.

We talked about severe weather safety, and what to do if it gets stormy while at home or at school.

We also went outside to take a look at Storm Hunter 19, which they thought was really cool.

Thank you so much to the teachers and students at Collinsville School for inviting me!